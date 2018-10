Photo Gallery: 2018 Rok Cup International Final

Ten Canadian drivers along with CKN have travelled to Lonato, Italy for the 2018 Rok Cup International Final, an event that has drawn 441 Vortex Rok racers from around the world.

Here are some of our favourite photographic expressions from the opening days of competition.

Enjoy!

Photos © Cody Schindel/CanadianKartingNews.com 2018