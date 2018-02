Photo Gallery: 2018 Florida Winter Tour – Ocala

The 2018 Florida Winter Tour rolled past the halfway point of their campaign after hosting round two at Ocala Gran Prix in North Florida. It was a hot weekend on and off track and the action we covered in our photo gallery is sure to impress you. Enjoy.

Photos © Cody Schindel/CanadianKartingNews.com 2018