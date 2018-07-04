PSL Karting
Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge

Photo Gallery: 2018 CRFKC @ Mosport

Photo Gallery: 2018 CRFKC @ Mosport

Hot, hot, heat. There was a heatwave in Ontario over the weekend and it presented drivers in the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge with an additional challenge on Canada Day weekend at Mosport Kartways.

Check out our favourite images from round three of the championships.

In case you missed it: Briggs Report | Rok Cup Report

Order and Reserve Photos: http://bit.ly/2wg8OLu

Photos © Cody Schindel/CanadianKartingNews.com 2018

Don’t see yourself? We very well have a photo of you. Fill out this form to see more.

Photo Request
What race are you looking for photos from?
Click to add a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge
@codyschindel

News Manager and Senior Photographer for CKN.

Pure Flavor / AI Motorsports

Articles Related to Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge

Articles Related to Mosport Kartways

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2017 International Karting Media Group.