Photo Gallery: 2018 Coupe de Montreal/Quebec – SH Karting

The 2018 CKN Summer Tour is underway!

We kicked things off at SH Karting in Mont Saint-Hilaire, Quebec for the opening round of the Coupe de Montreal and Championnat du Quebec. Over 100 drivers were in attendance across a number of categories with great racing all day long on the historic SH Karting track.

Scroll down below to see our photo gallery from the race day and as always, if you are interested in seeing more photos and purchasing some, digital or printed, please don’t hesitate to send us an email at info@canadiankartingnews.com.

Enjoy!

