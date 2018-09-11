Photo Gallery: 2018 Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge – Night Race

Have a look back at our images from the double-header event at Goodwood Kartways, featuring the TRAK club race and the CRFKC championship finale at night.
Have a look back at our images from the double-header event at Goodwood Kartways, featuring the TRAK club race and the CRFKC championship finale at night.
Photos © Cody Schindel/CanadianKartingNews.com 2018
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
You must be logged in to post a comment.
News Manager and Senior Photographer for CKN.
Racing under the lights at Goodwood Kartways has become an annual tradition when the season shifts into...
The fourth season of the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Championship was wrapped up at Goodwood Kartways on...
Goodwood Kartways is set to host a spectacular day of racing this Saturday as the Toronto Racing...
In association with Throttle Media Productions, we bring you an awesome edit of the Rok Cup Canada...
Goodwood Kartways is set to host a spectacular day of racing this Saturday as the Toronto Racing...
The Rok Cup Canada race to Italy is on as the opening round of Pfaff Kartsport Cup...
We returned to Goodwood Kartways for the second time in as many weeks to kick off the...
Rain, clouds, wind and cold. It wasn’t the nicest day at Goodwood Kartways for the first day...
YouTube
RSS