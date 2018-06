Photo Gallery: 2018 Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge – Hamilton

For the first time in ten years, the Canadian Mini Indy karting track in Hamilton, Ontario, hosted a major karting race as the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge rolled into town. With 151 entries, it was a day filled with excellent on-track action. Read more: Briggs Report | Rok Cup Report

Order and Reserve Photos: http://bit.ly/2wg8OLu

Photos © Cody Schindel/CanadianKartingNews.com 2018

Don’t see yourself? We very well have a photo of you. Fill out this form to see more.