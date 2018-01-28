ROK Cup USA
Challenge of the Americas

Photo Gallery: 2018 Challenge of the America’s – Phoenix

Photo Gallery: 2018 Challenge of the America’s – Phoenix

After a weekend in Florida, we have traveled west to sunny Phoenix, Arizona for the opening round of the 2018 Challenge of the America’s. The new venture for the COA see’s the series now supporting the Vortex Rok Cup lineup of classes and engines, with trips to Italy a part of the championship prizes.

Be sure to share the gallery on your social media networks and tell your friends.

Photos © Cody Schindel/CanadianKartingNews.com 2018

If you are having a loading error, try refreshing the page.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Challenge of the Americas
@codyschindel

News Manager and Senior Photographer for CKN.

Pure Flavor / AI Motorsports

Articles Related to Challenge of the Americas

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2017 International Karting Media Group.