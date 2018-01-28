Photo Gallery: 2018 Challenge of the America’s – Phoenix

After a weekend in Florida, we have traveled west to sunny Phoenix, Arizona for the opening round of the 2018 Challenge of the America’s. The new venture for the COA see’s the series now supporting the Vortex Rok Cup lineup of classes and engines, with trips to Italy a part of the championship prizes.

Be sure to share the gallery on your social media networks and tell your friends.

Photos © Cody Schindel/CanadianKartingNews.com 2018

If you are having a loading error, try refreshing the page.