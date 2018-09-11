Photo Gallery: 2018 Canadian Open – Mont-Tremblant

We’re extremely sorry to keep you waiting, but we are finally ready to share our massive photo gallery from the Canadian Open Karting Championship held in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec.
Well over 150 images, you won’t be disappointed in the wait.
Enjoy!
Photos © Cody Schindel/CanadianKartingNews.com 2018
News Manager and Senior Photographer for CKN.
