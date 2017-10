Photo Gallery: 2017 Rok Cup International Final

We traveled to the world famous South Garda Karting circuit in Lonato, Italy for the 2017 Rok Cup International Final. The event hosted over 400 drivers from around the world including seven Canadians.

Sit back and enjoy our photo gallery from the event and be sure to share it on your favourite social media outlets.

Photos © Cody Schindel/CanadianKartingNews.com 2017

