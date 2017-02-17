Photo Gallery: 2017 Florida Winter Tour Rotax – WPB

Take a look at our photo gallery from the fourth weekend of the 2017 Florida Winter Tour where the Rotax Max Challenge racers take on the Palm Beach Karting Circuit.
Photos © Cody Schindel/CanadianKartingNews.com 2017
Take a look at our photo gallery from the fourth weekend of the 2017 Florida Winter Tour where the Rotax Max Challenge racers take on the Palm Beach Karting Circuit.
Photos © Cody Schindel/CanadianKartingNews.com 2017
News Manager and Senior Photographer for CKN.
Qualifying is in the books at the Florida Winter Tour as the Rotax Max Challenge competitors got...
Catch all the action from this weekends Florida Winter Tour Rotax Max Challenge event in West Palm...
Our 2016 ASN Canadian National Rotax Micro-Max Champion is taking a shot at the Florida Winter Tour....
Take a look at our photo gallery from the third weekend of the 2017 Florida Winter Tour....
You must be logged in to post a comment Login