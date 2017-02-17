SRA Karting
2017 Florida Winter Tour

Photo Gallery: 2017 Florida Winter Tour Rotax – WPB

Photo Gallery: 2017 Florida Winter Tour Rotax – WPB

Take a look at our photo gallery from the fourth weekend of the 2017 Florida Winter Tour where the Rotax Max Challenge racers take on the Palm Beach Karting Circuit.

Photos © Cody Schindel/CanadianKartingNews.com 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

2017 Florida Winter Tour
@codyschindel

News Manager and Senior Photographer for CKN.

Advertise with CKN

Articles Related to Florida Winter Tour

Copyright © 2016 International Karting Media Group.