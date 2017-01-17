Photo Gallery: 2017 Florida Winter Tour ROK Cup – Homestead

Our first race of the year is in the books as the Florida Winter Tour kicked off the 2017 season with their ROK Cup program at Homestead Karting in the very south of Florida.
Enjoy the album!
Photos © Cody Schindel/CanadianKartingNews.com 2017
Our first race of the year is in the books as the Florida Winter Tour kicked off the 2017 season with their ROK Cup program at Homestead Karting in the very south of Florida.
Enjoy the album!
Photos © Cody Schindel/CanadianKartingNews.com 2017
News Manager and Senior Photographer for CKN.
The opening weekend of the 2017 Florida Winter Tour wrapped up on Sunday with a spectacular day...
Tune in to the video and audio broadcast of the 2017 Florida Winter Tour. Round one is...
There’s a good number of Canadian drivers taking part in this weekend’s Florida Winter Tour ROK Cup...
Goodwood Kartways kicks off its international race programme this weekend as the team has set up at...
There’s been plenty of ROK Cup USA news circulating over the past week or so. Recently, organizers...
While we are in Italy for the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals, covering the sixteen Canadian drivers...
Weather once again played a factor in the opening weekend of the Sofina Foods Florida Winter Tour...
In anticipation of ROK Cup Promotions announcing their 2016 ROK Cup USA series race schedule next week,...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login