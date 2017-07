Photo Gallery: 2017 Eastern Canadian Karting Championship @ Mosport

Review the season finale weekend of the 2017 Eastern Canadian Karting Championship in our jam-packed photo gallery as top karters from across the region converged on Mosport Kartways near Bowmanville, Ontario to determine nine class champions throughout the weekend.

Photos © Cody Schindel/CanadianKartingNews.com 2017