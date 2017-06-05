Photo Gallery: 2017 Eastern Canadian Karting Championship – Mont-Tremblant

It was another wet and wild weekend of racing for the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship as round two took to the track in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec.

Check out our photo gallery here and to see more and/or order photos, please contact info@canadiankartingnews.com.

Photos © Cody Schindel/CanadianKartingNews.com 2017