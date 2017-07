Photo Gallery: 2017 CKRA Summer Festival

We’ve put together a selection of photos from the Championship Kart Racing Association (CKRA) Summer Festival which took place at East Coast Karting in Dieppe, New Brunswick on the weekend.

To see more, contact us: info@canadiankartingnews.com!

Photos © Cody Schindel/CanadianKartingNews.com 2017