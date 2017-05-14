Photo Gallery: 2017 Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge – Goodwood

The karting season is in full swing in Ontario as the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge kicked off at Goodwood Kartways on May 13, the first regional race of the year. It was a cool, brisk day, but the racing was hot as nearly 200 drivers went to battle including a race day high of 41 racers in Briggs Junior!

Check out our photo gallery here and to see more and/or order photos, please contact info@canadiankartingnews.com.

Photos © Cody Schindel/CanadianKartingNews.com 2017