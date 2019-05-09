Pfaff Motorsports Continues MRFKC Driver of the Day Awards

Pfaff Motorsports today announced its continued support for developing young Canadian driving talent through its sponsorship of the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship (MRFKC). The Toronto-area dealer group and race team will present the Pfaff Performer awards in the 2019 championship, which spans five weekends from May to September.

Over its 50-plus-year history, Pfaff has been synonymous with developing Canadian driving talent. President and CEO Chris Pfaff were inducted into the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame for the pivotal role he played in the development of a long list of Canadian racers, and the group has provided sponsorship for youth kart racing initiatives since 2002.

At each of five MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship events in 2019, two kart racers – one from the Junior and one from the Senior category – judged to have put in outstanding driving performance, will win the coveted Pfaff Performer Award along with a cash prize.

A number of Pfaff’s racing driver alumni are graduates of kart racing programs in Canada, including current Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R teammates Scott Hargrove and Zacharie Robichon, competitors in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The series opener begins May 18/19 at Goodwood Kartways, moves to the Canadian Mini Indy Karting Complex June 15/16, and takes in two weekends, July 6/7 and July 26/27 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park before a series finale September 7 at Goodwood Kartways.

About Pfaff Automotive Partners

Pfaff Automotive Partners, a leading Canadian automotive retailer, was founded in 1964. Its brand offering includes Volkswagen, Toyota, Chrysler, Dodge, RAM, Jeep, Mazda, Audi, BMW, MINI, Porsche, McLaren, Singer Vehicle Design, Pagani, BAC Mono, Harley-Davidson, Mercedes-Benz,

Subaru, and Automobili Pininfarina automobiles and motorcycles. It has a 50-plus-year racing history across many forms of motorsport. The company also operates Pfaff Tuning, Pfaff Leasing, and Pfaff Autoworks. For more information, please visit www.pfaffauto.com.

About the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship

2019 marks the inaugural season of the MOTOMASTER Ron Fellows Karting Championship (MRFKC) – a nine-race series designed to showcase youth based kart racing in a professional-like environment to help create a positive attitude towards conduct, discipline and appearance; help foster the best practices for the safe and fair running of competitions; and help kart drivers progress into auto racing.