Perfect Weekend for Maxwell in Mini Rok

The Energy Corse driver Ryan Maxwell executed a perfect weekend in the Vortex Mini Rok division at round two of the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship held at the Canadian Mini Indy.

While there was a small turnout of Mini Rok drivers on the weekend, six in total, Maxwell still had to be perfect to secure both race wins.

On Saturday, Pearce Wade (BirelART) put the pressure on early. The two had to work their way by Jensen Burnett (Energy Kart) in the early laps, then settled in for their own race.

Trading the lead numerous times, it all came down to the final lap. Maxwell did his best to defend and ensured his kart stayed in front of Wade and made it to the finish line first. Samuel Spurling benefited from a jump-start penalty to Burnett to take the third step of the podium.

It was a little different on Sunday as Maxwell and Burnett were the ones to break free in this race. Burnett pressured the race leader for all 25-laps around the Canadian Mini Indy circuit, but a late-race mistake was all that Maxwell needed to open up a lead that Burnett couldn’t close.

Sweeping the weekend and securing a handful of championship points, Maxwell arrived at the finish line first ahead of Burnett and Mayer Deonarine (TonyKart).

Race Result: MRFKC R3 Mini Rok Final

Ryan Maxwell Pearce Wade +0.441 Samuel Spurling +29.472 Jensen Burnett +4.233 Joey Lecce

Race Result: MRFKC R4 Mini Rok Final