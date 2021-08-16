Perfect Shannonville Weekend Scores Savaglio Invite to Rok Cup SuperFinal

Gianluca Savaglio is heading back to the Rok Cup SuperFinal in Italy after a perfect weekend at the KartStars Canadian National Championship at Shannonville Motorsports Park.

The Rok Senior division was one of four categories on the weekend competing for positions on Team Canada for Rok Cup’s annual invitational event and Savaglio (Kosmic) brought his A-game.

Qualifying saw Savaglio edge out Nolan Bower (Exprit Kart) by only 0.074 seconds for the pole position.

Perfect through the heat races on Saturday and Sunday morning, Savaglio maintained the number one starting spot for each race he took the track on and he capped it off with a flawless drive in the Final to lead every lap and maintain a gap to his competitors.

Bower ran second to Savaglio all race long but just couldn’t get close enough to even attempt a pass at the lead.

Third went to Nicky Palladino (TonyKart), who endured a battle with Bower and Joe Crupi (TonyKart) all race long. After getting by Crupi for third, Palladino put the pressure on Bower for a couple of laps in the middle stage of the race, but Bower held him off to the finish line.

Crupi ended up fourth while Matte Ferrari (TonyKart) was fifth.

KartStars Canada National Championship – Rok Senior Final Results