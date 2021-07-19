Pearsall Prevails on Saturday in Briggs Cadet; Baillargeon on Top Sunday

Jackson Pearsall (CL Kart) and Alexis Baillargeon (Parolin) shared the race wins in Briggs Cadet on the weekend at the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship.

Saturday’s race saw Pearsall just barely hold off Baillargeon and Jackson Morley (BirelART) on the final lap of the Canadian Mini Indy circuit. It was a very close finish that saw the trio cross the stripe within 0.205 seconds of each other after trading the lead all race long.

Liam Hofricter (BirelART) and Edward Kennedy (Parolin) completed the top-five.

Sunday’s race got off to a rocky start, with a red flag required following a four-kart incident on the opening lap. All drivers were okay, but sadly a few karts weren’t and those drivers couldn’t restart the race.

Once the green flag flew again it was just Baillargeon and Morley in pursuit of the victory after breaking free from the chasing pack.

Morley led the majority of the race, but Baillargeon led when it mattered most, the final lap, and secured his first win in MRFKC competition. Edward Kennedy (Parolin) wound up third after racing past Keaton Pipe and Aristeides Theodorpolous (BirelART) and helped make the trip from Quebec for the TRT team worth it with two on the podium.

MRFKC1 Briggs Cadet Final Results