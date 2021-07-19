Connect with us
OTK

CKN | CanadianKartingNews.com | Because Karting is a way of Life!

Pearsall Prevails on Saturday in Briggs Cadet; Baillargeon on Top Sunday

#MRFKC

Pearsall Prevails on Saturday in Briggs Cadet; Baillargeon on Top Sunday

Published on

Jackson Pearsall (CL Kart) and Alexis Baillargeon (Parolin) shared the race wins in Briggs Cadet on the weekend at the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship.

Saturday’s race saw Pearsall just barely hold off Baillargeon and Jackson Morley (BirelART) on the final lap of the Canadian Mini Indy circuit. It was a very close finish that saw the trio cross the stripe within 0.205 seconds of each other after trading the lead all race long.

Liam Hofricter (BirelART) and Edward Kennedy (Parolin) completed the top-five.

Sunday’s race got off to a rocky start, with a red flag required following a four-kart incident on the opening lap. All drivers were okay, but sadly a few karts weren’t and those drivers couldn’t restart the race.

Once the green flag flew again it was just Baillargeon and Morley in pursuit of the victory after breaking free from the chasing pack.

Morley led the majority of the race, but Baillargeon led when it mattered most, the final lap, and secured his first win in MRFKC competition. Edward Kennedy (Parolin) wound up third after racing past Keaton Pipe and Aristeides Theodorpolous (BirelART) and helped make the trip from Quebec for the TRT team worth it with two on the podium.

MRFKC1 Briggs Cadet Final Results

SaturdaySunday
1Jackson Pearsall1Alexis Baillargeon
2Jackson Morley0.2052Jackson Morley0.212
3Alexis Baillargeon0.1353Edward Kennedy4.131
4Liam Hofricter24.6354Keaton Pipe6.474
5Edward Kennedy16.0865Aristeides Theodoropous7.451
6Kaeleb Pinho40.5556Rocco Simone9.560
7Aristeides Theodoropous1 lap7Jackson Pearsall9.751
8Brandon Bowden1 lap8Ryker Magro25.122
9Caleb Smithlap 9Kaeleb Pinho29.317
10Christian Damianidis1 lap10Rhys Magro5 laps
11Matthew Roach5 laps11Matthew Roach16 laps
12Keaton Pipe11 laps12Brandon Bowden17 laps
13Yiannis Ilias19 laps13Yiannis IliasDNS
14Liam HofricterDNS
15Caleb SmithDNS
16Christian DamianidisDNS

Related Topics:, ,
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

To Top