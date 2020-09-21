Patience Pays off for King in Briggs Senior Final

Kevin King wrapped up the 2020 Coupe de Montreal Briggs Senior championship with a superb victory at the Canadian Open in Mont-Tremblant.

Competing in the largest category of the race weekend, 44 entrants, King (BirelART) was able to break free early in the race with Adam Ali (Kosmic) and then waited until two laps to go to make his move for the lead. Pulling off a pass on the long back straight of the Jim Russell Karting Academy circuit, he got out front and then held off Ali on the final circuit to secure the race win and the overall championship.

The pair had built up a lead of more than six seconds and finished the race 6.5 seconds ahead of third place.

With the leaders checked out, most eyes were on the race for third. Dave Laplante (FA Kart) held the spot for the first half of the race, trying his best to hold on to the lead duo, but he fell well down the order and out of contention on laps six, seven and eight, getting freight trained by the hungry pack.

This left Eric Lessard (Intrepid), Gianluca Savaglio (CL Kart), Brandon Stephens (Ricciardo Kart), Logan Ploder (CL Kart), Michael Valente (FA Kart) and more to battle for the position.

After a spirited battle that saw Savaglio and Lessard trade the position back and forth, Savaglio made it to the finish line just ahead. Lessard wound up fourth and with a great charge forward, Simon Belanger (SodiKart) came home fifth.

Noteably, David Barnes (BirelART) posted the fastest lap of the race and finished eighth after failing to put in a lap in Qualifying and charged forward through the field in both the PreFinal and Final.

