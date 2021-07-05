Connect with us
Papp and Picerno Put their Stamp on Briggs Cadet and Junior Lite at KartStars 1

Christian Papp (Intrepid Kart) continues to showcase his talents at Goodwood Kartways this summer as he scored the victory at the opening round of KartStars Canada on the weekend and extended his winning streak in Briggs Cadet, while Stefano Picerno was very impressive in Briggs Junior Lite, driving away to victory.

Papp topped every single session on Sunday in Cadet, starting with the pole-position, cruising in both heat races and controlling the PreFinal.

In the Final, Papp had Rocco Simone (BirelART) and a few lap karts for company. Navigating his way through the slower traffic allowed Simone to stay close to the race leader and even come within a few kart lengths at the finish line.

It was an exciting final lap with the pair both approaching a slower kart in the final corners, but smartly not risking their position for a bold pass.

Quinn Tyers (Intrepid Kart) drove to an impressive third-place finish, showing the progress he made over the off-season along with competing in Mini Rok to build his experience. Ethan Chan (Intrepid Kart) and Noah Landry (Intrepid Kart) completed the top-five, with great racing going on throughout the 20-kart Briggs Cadet field.

KartStars Canada Round 1 Briggs Cadet Final Results

  1. Christian Papp
  2. Rocco Simone *fl
  3. Quinn Tyers
  4. Ethan Chan
  5. Noah Landry
  6. Cole Morgan
  7. Leo Da Silva
  8. Ben Lawrence
  9. Shaun Evans
  10. Leticia Moskalenko
  11. Domenico Crupi
  12. Dominick Moskalenko
  13. Jake Hepworth
  14. Ethan Tyers
  15. Niko Picerno
  16. Aiden Kishun
  17. Patrick St-Pierre
  18. Declan Black
  19. Asher Pavan
  20. Cole Davidson

It was a similar story in Briggs Junior Lite as Stefano Picerno (Exprit Kart) swept the race day action.

In the heat races he came under pressure from Luka Jakimovski (Intrepid Kart), Joey Lecce (Intrepid Kart) and Nathan Dupuis (Intrepid Kart), but in the Final he was lights out, leading every single lap and pulling away to victory.

The race for second saw a great battle between Jakimovski and Dupuis. The early advantage went to Dupuis but traded the position on laps two, three and four. They settled for the middle laps before Dupuis made his move up the inside of corner four stick with two laps to go. He defended the position well from there to score his first KartStars podium visit, while Jakimovski had to settle for third.

Lecce and Talon Clarke (Intrepid Kart) completed the top-five a few seconds adrift.

KartStars Canada Round 1 Briggs Junior Lite Final Results

  1. Stefano Picerno *fl
  2. Nathan Dupuis
  3. Luka Jakomovski
  4. Joey Lecce
  5. Talon Clarke
  6. Ryan Walasek
  7. Elijah Joshi
  8. Hunter Patterson
  9. Joshua Soumvalis
  10. Jacob Parker

