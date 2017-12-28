SRA Karting
International News

Pair of Canadians Enter the Ignite Dash at Daytona

This week, a pair of Canadians will be racing in sunny central Florida at the Daytona International Speedway. Charlotte Lalonde and Owyn Thomas have entered their names into the competition for the Ignite Dash at Daytona, which takes part within the World Karting Association Manufacturers Cup Daytona Kartweek.

Lalonde, of Quyon, Quebec, has entered a number of Ignite Briggs & Stratton races, which pits the entire class on identical Margay Ignite chassis powered by Briggs & Stratton LO206 engines. Thomas, from Pickering, Ontario, will make his first Ignite start and jumps up from Junior to make his Senior debut.

The race will feature a pair of Indycar stars as Gabby Chaves and Zach Veach will compete alongside over 30 other drivers from across the USA.

As the race week progresses, we will have updates on our social media’s.

International News
