Pacza Pushes Navratil to Double-Victory Weekend in Briggs Junior

Working together in both Briggs Junior Finals, Steven Navratil (Awesome Kart) and Logan Pacza (BirelART) finished 1-2 and took home all the spoils of the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship. For Navratil, he secured two race victories while Pacza ensured he stayed on top of the championship standings to win the overall title.

The unfortunate absence of Logan Ferguson from the weekend meant the championship showdown was down to Pacza and Daniel Ali (Kosmic). Separated by only seven points coming into the weekend, Pacza finished ahead in both Finals to overtake and win by only 30 points.

On Saturday, the pair linked up early. Navratil pushed Pacza from the drop of the green flag and a small gap was built up over Ali and Ari Korkodilos (Kosmic). The chasing pair tried their absolute best to get close enough to separate the leaders but only got close enough on the final lap when Navratil overtook Pacza for the lead. Pacza locked in on the rear bumper of the new leader and ensured he stayed ahead of Ali at the finish, who wound up fourth.

On Sunday, Pacza leapt to the early lead ahead of Ethan Bound (TonyKart) and Lily Flintoff (TonyKart), while Navratil and Ali were fourth and fifth.

Navratil worked his way past the VSR teammates to get into second and once again hooked up with Pacza. Executing a great pass on the final lap, Navratil grabbed the lead and notched his second win of the weekend.

Pacza celebrated in second and was acknowledged as the Sunday Pfaff Junior High Performer award winner, while Bound rounded out the podium ahead of Ali.

The pair of wins helped Navratil to finish third in the championship and he also won the Saturday Champion Fine Tuned award.

Race Results: MRFKC Briggs Junior Race #5

Steven Navratil Logan Pacza Ari Korkodilos Daniel Ali Lily Flintoff Ethan Bound Jordan West Jeremy Vaillancourt Hunter Twyman Nolan Hofrichter Anthony Boscia Mackenzie Milwain Franco Savaglio Christian Savaglio William MacCormack Noah Taylor Aidan Shimbashi Caden Drummond Mitchell Morrow

Race Results: MRFKC Briggs Junior Race #6