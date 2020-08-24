Pacza Outlasts Ferguson for Briggs Junior Victory and Pay Day

In the battle of Logan’s in Briggs Junior, Logan Pacza (BirelART) was able to outlast Logan Ferguson (BirelART) and score the CKN Dash for Cash victory at Canadian Mini Indy.

The pair of Prime Powerteam drivers were the class of the field all weekend long in Hamilton, linking up in every session and pulling away from the field, choosing to settle their races in the final laps with a large margin between them and the remainder of the field.

Ferguson led the early stages of the race while Pacza had to climb back from fourth on lap one. By lap three he was on the bumper of the race leader and they began to break away. On lap nine, Pacza overtook for the lead and Ferguson settled in on his rear bumper.

Ferguson had a couple looks with two laps to go, but Pacza was on defence and kept his kart out front. Entering the fast corner three, Ferguson swung wide in hopes of getting a run into corner four, but he went too wide and slid through the marbles, upsetting his kart and allowing Pacza to gain an advantage.

Without enough time to close the gap, Pacza celebrated the race victory at the finish line, taking home $1000.00 for the win and $50.00 for the most laps led. Ferguson had to settle for second, while Daniel Ali (Kosmic) completed the podium with a great final lap to gain the third position.

Mitchell Morrow (BirelART) was fourth, followed by Jeremy Vaillancourt (BirelART).

Don’t forget, you can still order a CKN Dash for Cash Photo Package!

(We have photos of everyone)

Race Result: CKN Dash for Cash Briggs Junior Final