Our CKN Dash for Cash at CMI has a Date!

The Canadian Mini Indy has announced their 2021 Hamilton Regional Karting Club schedule on once again we’ve teamed up with the gang in Hamilton to host the CKN Dash for Cash.

Taking place on Sunday, July 11, the race will follow club race nine on Saturday, July 10. This big weekend of action will help prepare racers for the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship, which will invade CMI the following weekend, July 17-18.

This will be the third annual CKN Dash for Cash. In 2020, $6000.00 in cash was awarded to racers, ranging from race winners to most laps led, to the most sportsmanlike drivers. In addition, over $2000.00 in prizes was raffled off.

We are already looking forward to this great day of racing where all drivers are welcome and no pressure is on to score championship points.

2021 HRKC schedule features sixteen races

Continuing to grow year after year, the Hamilton Regional Kart Club is set for another great summer of club racing.

Sixteen races are on the agenda, along with a couple of special events. In addition to the CKN Dash for Cash, the club will support the MRFKC event for a double points bonus.

Race one will kick off the year on April 25. There will also be a night race on Saturday, September 11 and double points for the season finale on October 3. Wrapping up the season on October 16 will be a 2-hour enduro.

To learn more about the Hamilton Regional Kart Club and the Canadian Mini Indy, be sure to check out their website, http://canadianminiindy.com.