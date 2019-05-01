Our 2019 CKN Summer Tour Schedule is Set!

Who’s ready to hit the road with us this summer? Once again we’ve jam-packed just about as many races as we possibly could into our schedule of events and it’s going to be awesome!

We will be covering races in five different provinces this year as well as at least two US States and there’s barely a weekend off between May and September.

The Coupe de Montreal and MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship will be our focus points as we cover both series closely. In addition, we will attend and cover the Canadian Open, a round of the Alberta Shootout, the Western Canadian Karting Championship, Championship Kart Racing Association Summerfest, and the CKN Dash for Cash. In the USA, were heading the Rok Cup USA Battle at the Beach in Biloxi, Mississippi and the Rotax Stars and Stripes Open in Beaverun, Pennsylvania.

All of this is to once again try and reach as many Canadian kart racers as we can and enjoy life on the road at the same time.

In addition, we have some new merchandise in the works, supporting our favourite karting slogan “#BecauseKarting”. You will for sure want to get your hands on these new items as we expect them to sell out quick. Keep an eye on the CKN Online Store and our social media networks to see when they are available.

For those looking to keep your social networks flooded with photos and media of your karting endeavours, our CKN Canadian Season Photo Pass is now available. The first 15 paid orders will receive a free CKN Hat too. Completing only a few races on our schedule, we have a one-race photo package as well!

Where will we see you this summer CKN Nation? Here’s our official schedule of events.

2019 CKN Summer Tour Event Schedule:

May 12 – Coupe de Montreal / SH Karting

May 17-19 – Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship / Goodwood Kartways

May 25-26 – Alberta Shootout / Calgary Kart Racing Club

May 30-June2 – Rok Cup Battle at Biloxi / Finishline Performance Karting

June 8-9 – CKN Dash for Cash / Canadian Mini Indy

June 14-16 – Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship / Canadian Mini Indy

June 23 – Coupe de Montreal / Circuit ICAR

June 28-30 – Western Canadian Karting Championship / WF Botkin Raceway

July 5-7 – Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship / Mosport Kartways

July 13-14 – CKRA Summerfest / East Coast Karting

July 19-21 – Canadian Open / Jim Russell Karting Academy

July 26-28 – Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship / Mosport Kartways

Aug 1-4 – Rotax Stars and Stripes Open / PITT Raceway

Aug 14-18 – ASN Canadian Karting Championship / Mosport Kartways

Sept 6-7 – Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship / Goodwood Kartways

Sept 20-22 – Coupe de Montreal Fall Classic / Jim Russell Karting Academy

*Schedule Subject to Change