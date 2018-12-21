OTK Unveils Their 2019 Chassis Range

The turn of the calendar is just around the corner and today OTK Kart Group unveiled two of their 2019 challengers with very cool videos from their factory in Italy.

TonyKart, quite possibly the most popular kart brand around the world right now, along with Kosmic Kart, are shown off with their new livery kits, as well as a hand on look at the build of the chassis’. In addition, photos have been revealed of the 2019 Exprit and FA Kart chassis.

Have a look below and follow the links to learn more about each of the brands.

Kosmic Kart – http://KosmicKart.com

Exprit Kart – http://ExpritKart.com

FA Kart – http://FA-Kart.com

Looking to get in a 2019 OTK product, whether it be a TonyKart, Kosmic Kart, Exprit or FA Kart? Then be sure to reach out to your official Canadian dealers: VSR Racing, Racing Edge Motorsports and Goodwood Kartways.