OSIF Racing Sets Their Goals for 2020 Karting Season

After a very successful 2109 race season finishing first and second in the West Coast Kart Club LO206 Championship, Jacob Goertz from Langley, BC and Robbie Arthur from Mission, BC are pleased to announce the formation of OSIF Racing that will be running the 2020 ICP Cup races in the Senior LO206 class, with races at Richland, Washington, McMinnville, Oregon, Tacoma, Washington, Chilliwack, BC and Sumas, Washington.

Along with team owners Jacob and Robbie, Brayton Otto of Lethbridge, Alberta and Cole Franchini of Sumner, Washington will also be team members in the Senior LO206 class.

The team will be competing with the new 2020 Vemme Kart 4-stroke chassis and being the only team as of now using this chassis, are looking for some good results with it to build up the pedigree for the Vemme Kart company. With support from Vemme Kart, LV Pro Components and Martins Action Photography the team is looking forward to a successful 2020 season and into the future.

OSIF Racing will also be supporting West Coast Kart Club (WCKC) racers Rod Matthews, Cole Matthews, Doug Litherland and Braydon Arthur who will be competing in the 10-race WCKC Senior LO206 championship at Greg Moore Raceway in Chilliwack, BC.

OSIF Racing is also offering Arrive and Drive rentals along with driver coaching during select practice days throughout the year, for those who want to try out a race kart for the first time or for those who are looking to keep their driving skills sharp in a cost effective manner.

For information on arrive & drive options contact the team at osifracing@outlook.com For information on exciting sponsorship opportunities contact Jacob or Robbie at

osifracing@outlook.com.

Follow OSIF Racing on:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/osifracing

Instagram: @osifracing