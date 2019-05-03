Order Your CKN Season Photo Pass Now!

Hey racers, we know you all love your social media networks, sharing your favourite photos and stories from each and every race you compete in. Know what makes your posts even better? Professional photos that show off that you are serious business.

We have the solution. If you are racing in the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship, Coupe de Montreal, Canadian Open and Canadian Championships, Alberta Shootout, Western Canadian Karting Championship and much more, then our CKN Canadian Season Photo Pass is perfect for you.

For only $300.00 (plus HST), you will receive photos of yourself all season long from all of the Canadian events on the CKN Summer Tour schedule, all neatly organized in a dropbox folder that even has an app for easy saving to your phone.

Our cameras eyes will be focused on you and your kart all season long!

We’re even giving away an official CKN hat to anyone who orders and pays for the package before the first stop of the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship on May 18/19.

So what are you waiting for? Head over to the CKN Online Store and place your order today. We promise you, it will be worth it!

2019 CKN Summer Tour Event Schedule:

May 12 – Coupe de Montreal / SH Karting

May 17-19 – Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship / Goodwood Kartways

May 25-26 – Alberta Shootout / Calgary Kart Racing Club

June 8-9 – CKN Dash for Cash / Canadian Mini Indy

June 14-16 – Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship / Canadian Mini Indy

June 23 – Coupe de Montreal / Circuit ICAR

June 28-30 – Western Canadian Karting Championship / WF Botkin Raceway

July 5-7 – Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship / Mosport Kartways

July 13-14 – CKRA Summerfest / East Coast Karting

July 19-21 – Canadian Open / Jim Russell Karting Academy

July 26-28 – Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship / Mosport Kartways

Aug 14-18 – ASN Canadian Karting Championship / Mosport Kartways

Sept 6-7 – Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship / Goodwood Kartways

Sept 20-22 – Coupe de Montreal Fall Classic / Jim Russell Karting Academy

*Schedule Subject to Change