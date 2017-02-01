Off-Season Information: Collison Racing Offering Data Seminar with AiM Sports

Cambridge, Ontario’s Collison Racing is doing their part to help racers get through this tough winter by once again hosting a data seminar with support from AiM Sports, developer of the MyChron Data Systems. Jake Collison is excited to welcome Roger Cadell, AiM Sports National Training Manager, to Cambridge for a second straight year to help everyone in the sport become more accustomed to data acquisition and information.

Collison is a major leader at the Waterloo Regional Kart Club, which races at Flamboro Speedway which is located between Guelph and Hamilton.

“On March 12th, we will be once again be hosting a Data acquisition seminar in conjunction with AIM Sports (My-Chron). I felt it would be best to skip a year but the folks at AiM feel that having a follow up session is very beneficial to any participants especially second time attendees. We are extremely lucky to have Roger Caddell return to Canada to provide this service for us. The seminar format will change including special attention to dissecting Data in regards to Driver performance. There will also be an extended question and answer period to go over our real life data from local tracks here in Ontario.”

The event will be hosted at the Super 8 Motel on Sunday, March 12 and costs $50.00 to attend.

Some of the main topics of discussion include:

What is Data Acquisition

Why Use Data Acquisition

How to Use Data Acquisition

Building on Last Years Seminar

Using the Race Studio 2 & 3 Software • Focus on Driver Performance Data

More information can be found on the attached flyer.

Registration is required and is limited to 30 participants. Contact Jake Collison immediately to register, info@collisonracing.com or 519.653.0647.