Now Open: Registration for the 2021 Canadian Karting Championships

We are two weeks away from the return of the Canadian Karting Championships and registration has opened.

This year’s event will be hosted at the Mosport Karting Centre and feature no less than 14 different divisions taking to the track, crowning more National Champions than ever before. With the increase in classes, the schedule will be split up into halves, with half the classes running in the morning, and the others in the afternoon.

For the first time, we will see both Rotax Max and Rok Cup categories competing at the same event, along with the full lineup of Briggs 206 classes. For those who have it in them, this is the chance to compete in two, or even more, classes on the same weekend.

We’re expecting a great turnout of racers, with tons of prizes to be awarded at the podium ceremonies on Sunday, thanks in part to the event’s main sponsors: Motomaster, Briggs & Stratton, Rok Cup, Pfaff Motorsports, Champion Spark Plugs, Motul and Chevrolet.

We will see the race winners in Rotax Mini, Junior, Senior and DD2 be awarded tickets to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Bahrain to represent Team Canada, while Rok Mini, Junior, Senior, and Shifter race winners will have the option of free entry to race the Rok Cup SuperFinal in Italy or Rok Vegas, while all Rok Cup podium winners will earn entry to Rok Vegas this November in Las Vegas.

Briggs race winners will be awarded a new 206 engine, while podium winners will take home a set of Vega tires.

The countdown is on and we hope to see everyone at the 2021 Motomaster Canadian Karting Championships.

As always, CKN will be trackside for this event and we will have a special photo package option available for purchase. Head over to http://canadiankartingnews.com/store to pre-order yours today!