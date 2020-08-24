No Mistakes for Esposito in ROK Junior

Frankie Esposito (BirelART) drove a near perfect race on Sunday in the ROK Junior Final of the CKN Dash for Cash at the Canadian Mini Indy.

It was a very long 24-lap sprint and for the first eighteen laps, Esposito had Marcello Paniccia (Kosmic) hot on his heels. The pair were matching each other lap after lap and the gap of a few kart lengths stayed the same.

However, as the laps ticked away late in the race, Paniccia began to fade away while Esposito maintained his strong pace and pulled away to victory.

It was a sweet score for Esposito, who pocketed $1000.00 for the race win, and a $100.00 bonus for leading every lap of the Final.

Taking third was Daniel Ali (Kosmic), who went unchallenged all race long.

Fourth went to Marco Filice (BirelART), who recovered from a tough start to come up one position short of the podium while Callum Baxter (BirelART) rounded out the top-five.

Don’t forget, you can still order a CKN Dash for Cash Photo Package!

Race Result: CKN Dash for Cash ROK Junior Final