New Western Canadian Karting Championship to Give Away F1600 Car Tests

The momentum continues to build for the new Western Canadian Karting Championship as the series has partnered up with Exclusive Autosport, a junior formula car team based out of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, to provide three drivers with the opportunity to test a Formula 1600 racecar at the end of the season.

The Western Canadian Karting Championship presented by Exclusive Autosport will present their Most Valuable Driver (MVD) from the entire series with one of the three tests, while the remaining two will be presented to two drivers who finish the season in the top-five in Briggs Junior or Senior and Rotax Junior or Senior. Drivers must compete in all three rounds and the official decisions will come from WCKC organizers and EA.

Exclusive Autosport operates a massive junior formula car team that races across North America in a number of series including the F1600, USF2000 and Pro Mazda, with Alberta’s Parker Thompson, a former racer in the Western Canadian Championship, one of the teams lead drivers in Pro Mazda.

The first round of the Western Canadian Karting Championship takes place at the Calgary Kart Racing Club in Strathmore, Alberta and drivers are reminded that if they want to be eligible for the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals tickets, they must register before April 1, 2018, on Motorsports Reg.

More information about the Western Canadian Karting Championship can be found on http://wckc.ca.