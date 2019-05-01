New Weekend Race Format for the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship

Double-header race week’s are returning to Ontario in 2019.

After yesterday’s announcement adding MotoMaster as the title sponsor of the Ron Fellows Karting Championship, the series has unveiled some more details about the race format they will utilize this season.

Nine races are on the schedule spread over five race weekends. That means there will be four double-headers before the series crowns their champions at the annual Night Race at Goodwood with a double-points thriller.

Both Saturday and Sunday will feature full race days of competition. To help aid those not looking to take Fridays off from work for testing, the MRFKC have added additional practice sessions on Saturday morning before the race day begins and both podium presentations will take place on Sunday afternoon.

The usual race format continues with Qualifying, PreFinal and Final. Plenty of racing is on tap and racers will have more than enough opportunity to prove their worth at each and every race.

The roster of classes remains unchanged from 2018. For Briggs and Stratton competitors, there will be Cadet, Junior Lite, Junior, Senior and Masters. For Rok Cup Canada competitors, which are racing for tickets to the Rok Cup SuperFinal in Italy, the MRFKC will run Mini, Junior, Senior, Masters, Shifter and Shifter Masters.

Finally, the MRFKC has released the entry fees for 2019. Registration for race day 1 is $175.00 plus HST while race day 2 is $125.00 plus HST and both include transponder rental.

To keep up with all the info for the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship be sure to check their website often, http://kartsportontario.ca.

2019 MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship Schedule

May 18/19 – Goodwood Kartways

June 15/16 – Canadian Mini Indy Speedway

July 6/7 – Mosport Kartways at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park

July 27/28 – Mosport Kartways at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park

September 7 – Goodwood Kartways (Double Points)