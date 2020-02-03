New Speed Motorsports Set to Make Debut in Canadian Karting in 2020

Veteran racer, long-time business owner and multi-time karting and race car champion Anthony Simone is looking to help the youth of the sport. Coming through the karting ranks to compete in both NASCAR and IMSA competition, Simone, along with Mike Preston, is pleased to launch New Speed Motorsports, a regional level kart operation with national level professionalism.

“Karting has been a big part of my life and something that I still enjoy with my son today,” explained Anthony Simone. “I competed both nationally and internationally when I was younger and look to provide that same sort of excitement for today’s young racers. Our program will be based out of Goodwood Kartways for the interim with the goal of expanding to have a national level presence.”

With four drivers already confirmed, New Speed Motorsports has limited space available and is encouraging drivers who are looking to expand their programs to contact the team today. Sales, support and race team opportunities will extend to all Toronto Racing Association of Karters (TRAK) Club Races at Goodwood Kartways as well as the Kart Stars Canada program. Utilizing New Speed Motorsports as a driver development program, the New Speed Motorsports top ROK Junior and ROK Senior drivers from the Kart Stars Canada series will get a one day test in the Anthony Simone owned NASCAR Pinty Series racecar.

Simone continued, “In business, I have always aimed to do things right. I am doing the same with New Speed Motorsports as I have hired longtime national level karting mechanics Leonard D’arigo and Enzo Chiovitti Jr. while Max Preston and I focus on the driver coaching and development side of the team. Our goal is to provide top-level support and advance drivers up and through the karting ladder.”

“With the recent changes in the industry, there was a void created for karters looking for advanced level team support. It is no secret that as Goodwood Kartways programs bring more and more people into the sport there will always be a demand for these services. While we are firm believers that club level success can be achieved by privateers, we also see the value in these types of programs,” stated Marco Di Leo.

Simone added, “Our team will offer both the Intrepid and OTK Exprit chassis lines and our emphasis will be put on coaching drivers to compete at their highest level and preparing them for the future. We can’t wait to get the season started.”

For more information on New Speed Motorsports, please contact Anthony Simone at 905-716-3797 or via email to Asimone.nsm@gmail.com.