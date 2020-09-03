New Speed Motorsports Set for KartStars Finale

New Speed Motorsports looks to finish the 2020 Kartstars Canada Karting Championship season strong at this weekend’s event at 3-S Go Karts in Sutton. The team has enjoyed great success over the course of the season and will aim for another weekend with multiple podiums across the seven categories they will compete in. On top of the usual roster, team owners Anthony Simone and Max Preston will be competing, with Anthony returning to VLR Masters and Max making his first start of the year in Rok Shifter.

New Speed Motorsports’ junior drivers have seen great success over this year’s campaign. Santiago Ramirez has consistently challenged for podiums in Mini Rok, including second place at the Kartstars Canada National Championships in a closely contested race. Rocco Simone has been doing double duty, racing in Mini Rok and Briggs Cadet where he has been very strong all year long. Taking multiple wins on the club level in Cadet, Simone looks to win his first Kartstars race. Elijah Joshi has consistently put on strong performances in Briggs Cadet, Briggs Junior Lite and Kartstars Junior. Joshi will try to close out the season with yet another exciting performance at the sharp end of the field.

“What this team has been able to achieve in such a short amount of time is incredible,” commented Daniel Demaras, who competes for NSM in Briggs Masters and KartStars Senior. “With so much knowledge and experience from Leonard D’Ariggo, Enzo Chiovitti Jr, Anthony Simone and Max Preston, everyone under the tent has improved tons over the course of the season. Not only that, but their technical expertise ensures that the New Speed karts are always amongst the fastest on the grid.” Daniel scored a second place at the Kartstars Nationals and hopes to end the season with another top-three finish.

With a roster of fast, young drivers and a team of knowledgeable veterans behind them, New Speed Motorsports has been able to help develop their drivers into top contenders at regional events. In keeping the team small, the drivers are able to maximize the time they spend working with the experienced members of the team and get the chance to learn from each other both on and off track.

New Speed Motorsports will look to finish the season strong before returning their focus to club racing, where every driver currently sits in the top three of their division. Then, New Speed Motorsports will try to continue their success at Rok the Rio in Las Vegas.