New Speed Motorsports Enjoys Early Success in its Inaugural Season

New Speed Motorsports is celebrating immediate success during its inaugural year of competition. Having achieved a podium at each of the first two rounds of the Kart Stars Canada series, New Speed Motorsports is off to a great start and looks to continue building on these early results.

With each driver achieving several podiums during the start of the competitive TRAK season, New Speed Motorsports drivers used the start of the club season to prepare for the highly-competitive Kart Stars Canada series.

In round one at Goodwood Kartways, achieving a third-place finish in Mini ROK through Santiago Ramirez, every driver placed the top-10 in all classes entered, including a mega-drive for Elijah Joshi in his first year of karting, finishing in eighth place after starting from 22nd in Briggs Cadet.

Moving into round two of Kart Stars at Innisfil Indy, the young team furthered its program with a stellar performance from Briggs Masters driver Daniel Demaras with a double third-place finish and a first-place finish for rising star Rocco Simone in Mini-Briggs. Santiago Ramirez crossed the line in fourth with speed to contend for the win but unfortunately suffered an on-track incident losing his battery and coming across just one pound underweight.

“We couldn’t be more proud of each and every driver under the tent,” remarks Team Driver Coach and Co-owner, Max Preston. “Our focus is about growing young Canadian karting talent and passing the torch to new drivers who are just entering the sport. I’m so proud of how Daniel, Elijah, Rocco, and Santiago have developed in such a short time, and achieving great results early in their career, and ours as new team owners.”

Focusing on creating a small team environment that is built for growth and learning, New Speed Motorsports brings together a wealth of racing experience to grow the next generation of drivers. With additional karting expertise provided through long-time kart racers Leonard D’Arrigo and Enzo Chiovotti Jr., New Speed Motorsports provides decades of professional racing experience at an extremely focused and affordable environment.

“We’re here to put a smile on the face of our drivers and their families, and ultimately to continue giving back to the sport that has given us years of experience and friendship,” comments Preston. “It feels great to achieve success so early with such a young roster. It’s going to be a really exciting journey for Anthony (Simone), myself and the rest of the team.”

Next up for New Speed Motorsports is a return to TRAK club race at Goodwood Kartways, helping best prepare the team for round three of the Kart Stars Canada Championship.