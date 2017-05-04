New Logo for Eastern Canadian Karting Championship

Yesterday the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship released a new logo for the series on their social medias displaying more traditional branding for the series.

The previous logo was established when the series began in 2010, then a predominantly Rotax Max based program and it showed in the logo. But with Briggs & Stratton coming into the series in 2011, initially as a support class, but now with equal treatment and prominence, it was time to update the branding of the series.

“Being involved since the inception of the series, its pretty remarkable to watch what has transpired. The ECKC has always been a platform for the best of the best to race head to head. In the beginning, the majority of our drivers chose to compete in the Rotax program as Briggs Racing was still in its imphant stages. As Briggs and Stratton Racing continued to develop we saw more and more drivers enter the series with their four stroke power plants. Today, full grids of 30+ drivers in B&S has become the norm and as the series continues to attract the best drivers from around the country. It’s hard to argue that B&S classes are now consider the ‘show’. Personally, I stop everything I’m doing when the Briggs Senior finale rolls around and judging by all the others that line the fences I doubt Im the only one.” – Daniel Di Leo

A fourth full-time Briggs & Stratton category has been added for 2017 as Briggs Junior Lite will compete at all three rounds this year. The class was tested out in 2016, running in the two Ontario rounds with a good turnout of drivers. With the class growing at clubs across the region, it was time to add them to the lineup. This now means there are four categories for both the Briggs & Stratton and Rotax Max engine programs.

Official lineup of classes available at the ECKC:

– Briggs Junior Lite

– Briggs Junior

– Briggs Senior

– Briggs Masters

– Rotax Mini-Max

– Rotax Junior

– Rotax Senior

– Rotax DD2/DD2 Masters

Less than three weeks away, the 2017 Eastern Canadian Karting Championship will kickoff at Goodwood Kartways on May 19-21. Online registration is now open on http://eckc.ca with entries coming in daily for all classes.

To keep up to date with the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship, be sure to follow their social media’s:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ECKC.ca/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eckc_karting/