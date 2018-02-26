New Guy Jake Drew Doubles up in Rok Senior at CalSpeed

After two convincing victories at CalSpeed Karting on the weekend, we have a good feeling that Jake Drew wishes he took part in last months opening round of the Challenge of the Americas.

Just recently moving up to the Senior Rok category, Drew (Ricciardo Kart) was nearly two-tenths of a second quicker in Saturday Qualifying while championship leader Jim McKinney (FA Kart) ranked last after his transponder did not show any times.

While Drew pulled away early and often in the Final, as the only driver to post a lap time in 48-second bracket, McKinney worked his way forward, finishing third behind Colby Dubato (Vemme Kart). The margin of victory was 7.5 seconds for Drew, who threw his hands up in celebration of his first Senior victory.

It was much of the same on Sunday as Drew was once again unstoppable. McKinney kept him honest in the opening laps of the Final but faded as the laps ticked away as Drew was again the only driver to post a lap in the 48-second range in the Final. McKinney maintained his position ahead of Dubato to secure second and add to his points lead heading into the final round at Sonoma in April.

Jenson Altman (FA Kart) and Bailey Murphy (Deadly Kart) completed the top-five for the second day in a row, enduring a great 25-lap battle for the position.