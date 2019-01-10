New Date in 2019 for the Rotax Canadian Open!

We have just received confirmation from SRA Karting that the date for the Rotax Canadian Open has changed. The 2019 event, which will be an open invitation for drivers hoping to win a ticket to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Final, will be July 5-7.

The Rotax Canadian Open will return to the Jim Russell Karting Academy in beautiful Mont-Tremblant, Quebec.

“With the next Grand Finals taking place in Italy next October, we had to find a new date for the Canadian Open because September would have been too late. The first weekend of July was the best fit considering other racing events and will be presented during the summer school break. No one will need to miss school,” said Patrick Moreau, coordinator of the Canadian Rotax MAX Challenge.

The event will award ‘open’ tickets for the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in the Mini MAX, Junior MAX, MAX, DD2 & DD2 Masters classes for the Rotax classes. Again, great prizes will again be offered for the Shifters and Briggs & Stratton classes.

More details about the event are to come.