New Date and Location for 2020 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals!

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and current travel restrictions, BRP-Rotax has decided to postpone the 2020 Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals till January 2021, and to change the location to the city of Portimão in Portugal.

The 2020 RMC Grand Finals will take place in Portimão, Portugal, from January 23 to January 30, 2021.

This will allow us to extend the duration of the 2020 season. The new location in Portugal offers favourable weather conditions in January and, with the current outlook, travel possibilities to Europe will also be easier for our drivers from around the world.

“This unique global situation has forced us to reconsider the annual highlight of the Rotax karting calendar. As organizer of the biggest karting event in the world, our top priority is the health and safety of our drivers, their families, and all team members, as well as our employees and the local organizing staff. We have therefore decided to postpone the RMC Grand Finals till January 2021,” explained Peter Oelsinger, General Manager, BRP-Rotax, who is also a member of the Management Board and Vice-President, Sales, Marketing RPS-Business & Communications.

“Given the current circumstances, and as far as we can see at the current time, hosting the event in Europe will facilitate organization for the drivers and teams attending, and this is why Portimao in Portugal will be the new venue.”

Further information on the 2020 RMC Grand Finals will follow in due course and is subject to change according to the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic.