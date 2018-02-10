Thomas Nepveu (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Nepveu in the Championship Chase at SKUSA Florida Winter Series

Following his great performance at the opening round of the SKUSA Florida Winter Series a month ago, Canadian Thomas Nepveu enters this weekends second and final round with a great shot at the championship in the X30 Junior category. The event is taking place at Ocala Grand Prix in northern Florida, and Nepveu is among 44 drivers entered in X30 Junior.

Nepveu had a pair of fourth-place finishes, just barely missing the podium in both Finals. He was consistently fast and is hungry to stand atop the championship podium this weekend.

“My plan for this weekend is to be as consistant as possible. I know that if we have a strong qualifying, pre-final, and final we have a strong chance at taking home the championship. Its not going be easy but I’m ready for the challenge!” – Thomas Nepveu, driver for PSL Karting in X30 Junior

In total, there are nine Canadian drivers in the IAME X30 classes this weekend at the SKUSA Florida Winter Series event.

Three others join Nepveu in X30 Junior including Mackenzie Clark, who has been busy this winter racing as often as possible with the Prime Powerteam. Competing solely in the SKUSA Florida Winter Series, 2017 Canadian Karting Champions Justin Arseneau and Dale Curran wrap up their winter schedules this weekend, looking for top results.

In X30 Senior, four Canadians are taking part including Ryan MacDermid and Samuel Lupien, two drivers who have very fast in SKUSA competition over the past year. MacDermid has come to grips quickly in his new Prime Powerteam/BirelART outfit while Lupien continues with Rolison Performance Group. In addition, Logan Cusson and Mark Davis continue to put in races with Race Edge Motorsports.

Finally, making his debut in Mini Swift, Frankie Esposito has added the SKUSA Winter Series race to his calendar in 2018. He too is racing out of the Prime Powerteam tent. In his second year of big competition, Esposito is using every event he can to build knowledge and experience before getting his Canadian season underway this spring.

Those looking to follow along with this weekends race can do so via the SKUSA mobile app or online through this link to Race Hero.