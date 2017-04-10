Nearly $50,000 in Prizes Available in 2017 Briggs & Stratton Weekly Racing Series

Have you ever wondered where you stand against local racers in your region or throughout North America? That is the premise behind the Briggs & Stratton Weekly Racing Series.

The Briggs & Stratton Weekly Racing Series was launched in 2015 to support our talented local racers and the sprint clubs that run our 206 sealed crate engine.

“Capturing the excitement of 206 racing, highlighting our racers and participating clubs, and giving back is what the WRS is all about.”

Stated David Klaus, Director – Briggs Racing.

There are several changes in our 2017 program. A few we wanted to highlight, a complete list can be found at www.karting.com.

Bigger, better prizes with a focus on National points to determine who wins what!

Series dates: Feb. 11th (with backdating for races already completed) through Oct. 8th.

Track/club deadline to sign-up: April 12th.

Points system Senior/Master max. kart count increases from 10 to 11. Junior max. kart count increases from 7 to 10. A 0.25 BONUS point will be awarded to each pre-final winner. The last tie-breaker will be actual karts finished in front of verses average.

Clubs asked us for a bigger fundraiser or banquet giveaway item and we responded! Each club that maintains the program regulations will get access to buy a 5,500 WATT generator which currently retails for over $850 for $350 DELIVERED (below cost).

In addition each eligible sprint track will continue to receive our WRS decal track pack along other specials planned throughout the season as in previous years.

A special thanks to RLV, SONIC tools USA, Amsoil, the Hilliard Corporation, and our PowerSmart Inverter Generator group.

This program would not be possible without the support of our sponsors. Please take the time to thank them for their dedicated support of local racing and keep them in mind the next time you need a generator, race parts, tools, oil, or a clutch.

Track rules, eligibility, sign-up form (now LIVE) and the nuts and bolts of this program are available at www.karting.com.

2017 Briggs & Stratton Weekly Racing Series Prize List

Each United States and Canadian Senior/Masters top-50 AND our combined Junior top-50 in final points will receive:

1st-2nd -7,000 Watt Elite Series Generator* (Approx. $1,200 value)

3rd-4th – Powersmart P3000 Inverter Generator (Approx. $1,200 value)

5th-8th -Powersmart P2200 Inverter Generator* (Approx. $650 value)

9th-15th – 3,000 PSI Power Flow PLUS pressure washer* (Approx. $400 value)

16th-25th – 2,200 PSI Pressure washer* (Approx. $327.95 value)

26th-35th – $100 SONIC TOOLS USA Gift Card (plus an additional 20% off of orders over $500)

36th-50th – Hilliard INFERNO Flame Clutch* ($85.00 value)

$15,750 in prizes x 3 Championships= $47,250 in prize value!

Each track that stays in good standing is eligible to buy a Briggs & Stratton 5,000 WATT portable generator, valued at over $850 for $350 DELIVERED just in time for an additional fundraiser or banquet giveaway!

*due to various state and country regulations product substitutions might be required. Briggs & Stratton reserves the right to make any and all substitutions.