Multiple Rok Cup International Finals Tickets up for Grabs at Canadian Championships

As part of the new Pfaff Kartsport Cup, the final round of the championship will run in conjunction with the ASN Canadian Karting Championships at Mosport, where each of the Rok Cup Canada class champions will earn a ticket to compete in the Rok Cup International Final in Italy later this year.

But, in addition to those prizes, the race winners in the Rok Cup categories, will also win a ticket to Italy. This was great news to us when it came across our desk here at CKN, not only because a couple drivers have dominated the Pfaff Cup this year, but also because it opens up the event to international competitors looking to challenge Canada’s best on their home turf for an incredible opportunity.

Rok Mini, Junior and Senior will be winner-take-all races at Nationals, while the highest finishing driver on a Rok Shifter, in the Open Shifter class, will also win a ticket. If the winner of the race is also the Pfaff Cup Champion, then the ticket will go to the second place finisher at the Nationals.

As one of the most sought-after prizes in karting lately, tickets to any International Final really amps up the competition and we’re hoping it adds a few extra drivers to the starting grids at Mosport.

Registration is open on http://kartsportcanada.ca. Don’t wait, unless you enjoy paying extra to race.

The 20th annual ASN Canadian Karting Championships presented by Motomaster will take place from August 15-19 at Mosport Kartways near Bowmanville, Ontario.