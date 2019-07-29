MRFKC4: Campbell Wins Pfaff High Performer with Cadet Win + Mini Rok and Briggs Masters Report

Unfortunately for the Briggs Cadet drivers and their mechanics, Mother Nature was not kind to them on Sunday at the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship. For the most part all weekend, the skies were sunny and the temperatures hot, but for both the PreFinal and the Final, the rain came pouring down and both races were shortened due to unsafe track conditions.

The PreFinal may have been worse than the Final as the drivers all left the grid on slick tires before being pummelled with rain. Five laps were completed with Jordan Di Leo (Goodwood/Intrepid) topping the charts ahead of Ashton Henckel (Prime/BirelART), Major Makovskis (PRO/Intrepid), Caleb Campell (Prime/BirelART) and Joey Lecce (Intrepid). When the red flag finally flew, corner workers, parents and officials all helped the karts limp off the track with so much water falling, some weren’t even able to navigate the circuit.

For the Final, some drivers took the gamble when raindrops fell during the prior race and opted for rain tires, while others were already on the grid and ready to race on slicks.

The skies opened up again and those with rain tires excelled. Di Leo held the lead early until Campbell made a charge to the lead, overtaking two karts on lap four gain the lead. A lap later, the checkered flag was thrown and Campbell scored his first MRFKC victory in impressive fashion. Henckel and Di Leo wound up second and third.

In the Saturday Final, Di Leo and Henckel engaged in another one of their suspenseful final lap battles. Di Leo came out on top after defending perfectly to maintain his position on the top of the podium, while Ryan Maxwell (Energy Kart) drove home a third-place finish.

The Briggs Masters championship chase got a little closer over the weekend as the front four drivers continue to duke it out for the title.

Levon Beaudin (BirelART) did his part to close in on points leader Corey Walsh (REM/Kosmic) by scoring the Saturday race win, while Walsh could only muscle a third-place finish behind Rich Folino (Prime/BirelART).

On Sunday, Eli Yanko (VSR/TonyKart) rebounded from a bad Saturday to win on the wet track and bounced right back into the championship hunt. Folino earned another second-place finish to help his cause, while Beaudin took third and Walsh was fifth.

The front four entered the weekend separated by 180 points and leave Mosport separated by only 140 points. Walsh still leads the way, but it’s only 15 points to Beaudin and 85 to Yanko.

There were a slim five entries this weekend in Mini Rok, but it didn’t stop them from putting it all on the line.

Ashton Henckel (Prime/BirelART) drove home the win on Saturday, edging out teammate Frankie Esposito (Prime/BirelART), who pressured the leader in the closing laps. Third went to Cole Newton (Energy Kart), who just beat Joe Launi (Innisfil Indy/TonyKart) to the final step of the podium.

On Sunday, the drivers had a wet track to challenge them in their Final. Esposito led early on, but as the track was slowly drying, Cooper Simpson (Prime/BirelART) closed in. He pulled off a pass on the final lap in the hairpin but Esposito pushed hard in the final sector and pulled off a pass with only two corners remaining to steal the win away. Launi took third over Newton as the two swapped positions from the previous day.

The final round of the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship hits the track at Goodwood Kartways on September 7 and champions will be crowned!