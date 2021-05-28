MRFKC Updates 2021 Race Schedule Dates

The organizers of the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship have released an updated calendar of events for their 2021 race season.

Still looking to host four events, no locations have been revealed yet, but they also confirmed the dates of the ‘Motomaster Canadian Karting Championships’, which will take place on August 19-22, and we expect will take place at the Mosport Karting Centre.

See their official note below.

The Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship (MRFKC) is pleased to share new dates for this summer’s upcoming racing season. The locations will continue to remain to-be-determined while the schedule is finalized during this time, but please save the new dates in your calendar while we wait for the green light on competition for this summer.

MRFKC is also excited to share the date for the proposed Motomaster Canadian Karting Championships, which will be a one-off national event and will not count towards the MRFKC championship. Stay tuned for more details!

July 17/18

August 7/8

September 4/5

September 25/26

August 19 – 22* – Motomaster Canadian Karting Championships

Learn more about the MRFKC on their website, http://ronfellowskarting.com.