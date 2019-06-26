MRFKC Round 3 at Mosport Changed to Single-Day Double-Final Event

The third event of the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship (races 5 and 6) will become a one-day event with a double final on Saturday, July 6th as part of the Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix presented by Acura, IMSA WeatherTech Championship at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Partnering the MRFKC with the Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix presented by Acura weekend creates a unique opportunity for karting competitors to participate in front of one of the largest spectator race events in Canada. The MRFKC will be featured in the ‘What’s On’ CTMP event guide for the weekend along with PA and FM radio announcements advising spectators of the kart racing activities.

Prizing will be as per a two-race event of the MRFKC. Entry fee for the double race event will be $175.00 with each entry also receiving four (4) complimentary race day tickets for Sunday’s Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix presented by Acura.

The decision to go with a single-day format for the third event of the MRKFC is taken by Canadian Tire Motorsport Park management to improve and enhance the race day activities of the Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix presented by Acura.

More information to come. Please keep tabs on www.kartsportcanada.ca.

About MotoMaster

Since introducing its spark plugs in 1934, Motomaster has continued to offer Canadians national brand quality for less. Motomaster is Canadian Tire’s largest private brand, building bestselling, reliable tires and auto parts ideally suited to Canadian weather.

About Ron Fellows

Recognized as one of North America’s most versatile and successful road racing drivers, and winning races in series from SportsCars to NASCAR, Ron Fellows is a multi-time sportscar racing champion including victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Fellows continues a legacy of personal and corporate partner commitments to the sport of karting and youth racing driver development in Canada.

About The Series

The MOTOMASTER Ron Fellows Karting Championship (MRFKC), is a nine race karting series designed to showcase youth based kart racing in a professional-like environment to help create a positive attitude towards conduct, discipline and appearance; help foster the best practices for the safe and fair running of competitions; and help kart drivers progress into auto racing.