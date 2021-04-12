MRFKC Round #1 at Mosport Postponed

We’ve just received news from the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship that they’ve been forced to postpone round one of the 2021 schedule, initially set for May 8-9 at the Mosport Karting Centre.

“Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship will postpone the first event scheduled for May 8, 9 at Mosport Karting Centre. We will continue to update the karting community in the coming weeks with scheduling adjustments as the situation evolves.“

Currently, the province of Ontario is under a Stay-At-Home Order that runs into the beginning of May and that has forced the closure of all kart tracks in the province and delayed the start of the 2021 race season.

Further updates from the MRFKC on when they plan to reschedule the event will be shared on CKN when available.