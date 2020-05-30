MRFKC Issues Return to Racing Plan

The Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship (MRFKC), along with the rest of the global motorsports community, has been put on hold since the stay-at-home order and bans on public gatherings were put in place both federally and provincially, due to COVID-19.

During self-quarantine our team has been working diligently on plans to return to racing later this summer. With the Province of Ontario having begun their phase one re-opening of businesses, kart racing facilities around the province have been able to offer small group practice days, trending positively for a possible return to competition.

If we are able to return to racing later this summer, a shortened season could see the MRFKC pick up the original round three event date at CTMP’s Mosport Karting Centre as the first of three events in a six-race championship. However, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the following dates will remain tentative:

July 31 – August 2, CTMP’s Mosport Karting Centre

August 28 – 30, Canadian Mini Indy, Hamilton

September 18 – 20, CTMP’s Mosport Karting Centre

October 16 – 18, Alternate date, location TBD

Protocols regarding group sizes, social distancing, mask wearing, sanitization and details of that nature will be put in place to ensure the health and safety of all participants, officials and support staff.

MRFKC is also happy to announce a new spec-tire, fuel, and oil for ROK competitors. Bridgestone will now be the official tire for MRFKC ROK classes, fuel will be VP 110, and oil will be Motul 2T. Details will be supplied in the forthcoming supplementary regulations.

The MRFKC website has been continually updating the Rules & Regulations page, be sure to check that page for any updates or changes you may have missed. Our supplementary regulations will be posted in the coming weeks.

While we continue to finalize the details of our altered season due to COVID-19, we encourage you all to continue doing your part in stopping the community spread of this virus by following the federal and provincial guidelines practicing physical and social distancing, wearing masks whenever possible along with proper hand-washing and use of disinfectants.

Thank you.

MRFKC Team

ronfellowskarting.com