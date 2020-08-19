MRFKC Finale Moved To Sept. 26/27 Weekend

The Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship (MRFKC) announced today that the series finale at Mosport Karting Centre will be moved from September 19/20 to September 26/27.

The schedule change will allow Ontario teams and drivers to attend the Coupe de Montréal finale on the September 19 weekend at Mont Tremblant. Inversely, the change will give Québec competitors the ability to attend the MRFKC finale the following weekend.

Meanwhile, MRFKC continues looking forward to Event 2 at Canadian Mini Indy. Registration has been officially open since August 14 and will close next Wednesday August, 26 at 12:00PM (noon) for Races 3 & 4. Register now!

Provisional Schedule Posted For Races 3 & 4

The weekend schedule has been posted for the upcoming MRFKC Event 2 at Canadian Mini Indy in Hamilton, ON and can be found in the competitor portal for that weekend by clicking here. Any updates to the schedule, supplementary regulations, memos, or otherwise, will be posted to that page.

Photo Galleries Posted From Opening Weekend

CTMP official photographer has posted his galleries from the opening race weekend at Mosport Karting Centre and can be found here:

MRFKC Race 1 – Saturday @ Mosport Karting Centre

MRFKC Race 2 – Sunday @ Mosport Karting Centre

